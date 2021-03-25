Left Menu

Rehabilitation of Kashmiri migrant pandits in valley maybe on cards, hints LG

Hinting that a proper rehabilitation plan for migrant Kashmiri Pandits maybe in the pipeline, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said a lot has been thought about the community and soon something is going to happen which you have not even imagined.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-03-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 18:47 IST
Rehabilitation of Kashmiri migrant pandits in valley maybe on cards, hints LG

Hinting that a proper rehabilitation plan for migrant Kashmiri Pandits maybe in the pipeline, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said a lot has been thought about the community and soon ''something is going to happen which you have not even imagined''. He also said 8,000 underground bunkers have been completed along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) for the safety of border residents and 1,200 more such structures will be constructed during the next financial year. ''We are also talking about 6,000 jobs and an equal number of residential accommodation for migrant Kashmiri Pandits in the valley. This is a minute part of rehabilitation of the community in the valley,'' Sinha told reporters here. Responding to a question about linking prime minister's employment package with the overall rehabilitation of Pandits living in exile in the valley, he said rehabilitation is a different thing altogether. ''These 6,000 jobs for the community were notified earlier but the (recruitment) process got delayed due to various reasons. This is a minute part of the rehabilitation of the community. Our first priority was to complete the process as soon as possible and it has now reached the final stage,'' he said. Sinha said it is not the final package for the community and the government is doing more for them in the near future. ''A lot has been thought about the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits which I do not want to make public today. Shortly, you will get information that something is going to happen which you have not even imagined,'' he said. Asked about a clause in the contract of Pandit employees that they have to leave their residential quarters on retirement, he said, ''I have taken note of it and this will be looked into.'' On the welfare measures proposed for border residents who have suffered immensely due to Pakistani shelling over the years, the Lt Governor said 8,000 underground bunkers have been constructed so far for their safety, while 1,200 more such structures are being built during the next financial year. ''There is a provision in the budget for them as well. And if there is a need, more will be done for them,'' he said. Fortunately, he said, the shelling by Pakistan has stopped now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Deaf and mute girl gang-raped in Pakistan’s Punjab province

A 16-year-old deaf and mute girl was allegedly gang-raped by five persons who also filmed a video to extort money from her father in Pakistans Punjab province, according to a media report on Thursday.The video of the differently-abled victi...

Mumbai: 10L vaccinated, COVID-19 tests, beds to be scaled up

The Mumbai civic body on Thursday said it had completed administering 10 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and the aim now was to increase the target to one lakh per day.A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official also said the civic bod...

Will be having substantive discussions with B'desh PM: PM Modi ahead of visit

Ahead of his visit to Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- while expressing happiness over his first foreign visit since the pandemic -- said that he looks forward to having substantive discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. ...

Will be having substantive discussions with B'desh PM: PM Modi ahead of visit

Ahead of his visit to Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- while expressing happiness over his first foreign visit since the pandemic -- said that he looks forward to having substantive discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021