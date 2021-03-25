Left Menu

Param Bir moves HC against Deshmukh, raises `corruption in transfers' issue too

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 18:48 IST
Param Bir moves HC against Deshmukh, raises `corruption in transfers' issue too

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Thursday filed a PIL in the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who he claimed asked police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants.

The PIL also raised the issue of alleged corruption in police transfers and postings in the state.

The IPS officer had earlier this week approached the Supreme Court, which on Wednesday termed the matter as quite serious but asked him to approach the High Court.

The criminal Public Interest Litigation reiterated the allegations Singh had made earlier and sought an ''immediate, unbiased, impartial'' probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation against Deshmukh, an NCP leader.

Singh sought an HC direction to the CBI to secure CCTV footage from Deshmukh's residence from earlier this year before it was ''destroyed,'' and to the state government to produce all records of communication received from IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in March 2020.

In February last year, Shukla had levelled allegations of malpractises in police postings and transfers against Deshmukh and also informed her superiors about it, but soon afterwards she was transferred, alleged the PIL.

The court should pass directions to ensure that in future police officials are not transferred on account of ''pecuniary benefits to any politician'', it said.

Opposition BJP earlier this week alleged that Shukla, when she was state intelligence commissioner, had intercepted phone calls and gathered evidence of corruption in police transfers.

The PIL claimed that last month Deshmukh had asked some police officials including Waze (who was later arrested in the Ambani security scare case) to collect Rs 100 crore every month, including Rs 40-50 crore from around 1,750 bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

Singh had made this allegation first in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Deshmukh has denied the allegation.

The PIL also alleged that Deshmukh interfered in investigations and pressurised him to implicate BJP leaders in the case of alleged suicide of Dadra Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar.

The former Mumbai police commissioner also accused Deshmukh of indulging in ''corrupt malpractices'' in transfers and postings of police officers.

Singh apprised chief minister Thackeray of these allegations, but ''immediately thereafter, on March 17'' he was shunted out to the Home Guards Department without allowing him to complete the ''minimum fixed tenure of two years'', he said.

Later Desmukh said in an interview that Singh's colleagues made serious lapses in the investigation of the recovery of explosives-laden vehicle near Mukesh Ambani's house.

However, there were five other senior officers between him and assistant police inspector Waze who were also handling the probe, and all necessary assistance was given by his office, Singh claimed.

He filed this PIL as these issues have a direct bearing on the administration, the petition said.

The PIL is likely to be taken up for hearing by a bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Deaf and mute girl gang-raped in Pakistan’s Punjab province

A 16-year-old deaf and mute girl was allegedly gang-raped by five persons who also filmed a video to extort money from her father in Pakistans Punjab province, according to a media report on Thursday.The video of the differently-abled victi...

Mumbai: 10L vaccinated, COVID-19 tests, beds to be scaled up

The Mumbai civic body on Thursday said it had completed administering 10 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and the aim now was to increase the target to one lakh per day.A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official also said the civic bod...

Will be having substantive discussions with B'desh PM: PM Modi ahead of visit

Ahead of his visit to Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- while expressing happiness over his first foreign visit since the pandemic -- said that he looks forward to having substantive discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. ...

Will be having substantive discussions with B'desh PM: PM Modi ahead of visit

Ahead of his visit to Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- while expressing happiness over his first foreign visit since the pandemic -- said that he looks forward to having substantive discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021