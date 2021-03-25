Left Menu

Waze claims planting explosives outside Antilia to become 'super cop': NIA sources

Suspended Mumbai Police API Sachin Waze has claimed that he had planted the explosives outside Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' as he wanted to become a super cop by solving the case as its investigation officer, NIA sources said on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-03-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 18:56 IST
Sachin Waze (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Suspended Mumbai Police API Sachin Waze has claimed that he had planted the explosives outside Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' as he wanted to become a super cop by solving the case as its investigation officer, NIA sources said on Thursday. However, the National Investigation Agency is verifying Waze's claim and the motive of the crime.

"Reports that one of the crime intelligence unit (CIU) colleagues of Sachin Waze has been made an approver in the Antilia bomb scare case is not true. The decision of making someone an approver can only be taken at later stages after the chargesheet," said NIA sources. NIA has been analysing the 112 TB data of CCTV footage accessed for the investigation till now.

Meanwhile, a special NIA court on Thursday sent Waze to further custody of the agency till April 3 in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case. Waze claimed in the court that he was made a scapegoat in the case. "I have cooperated in the investigation till now and I just only pray that I should not be sent to police custody remand."

Waze further told the court that he was investigating officer only for one and a half-day and investigated this case as it should be investigated. He also said that it was not only he who investigated this case, Crime Branch and Mumbai Police team also investigated this case. The court intervened and asked Waze to submit in writing whatever he had to say.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NIA, said, "There was gelatin-laden car on a public road. Was that gelatin kept for any function by the accused? The motive was surely to terrorise people." Singh further readout one of the two threat letters found inside the car that allegedly threatened the Ambani family. However, he gave the second letter to the judge considering its sensitivity.

NIA invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Waze in connection with the case. Under UAPA, the maximum police custody can be of 30 days. The investigating agency can get an extension of 90 days to file a charge sheet (additional to the usual 90 days).

Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), was arrested in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Ambani's house in Mumbai on February 25. Mansukh Hiran, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives outside Ambani's house, was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

