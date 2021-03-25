Left Menu

Army's evaluation criteria for PC to women SSC officers shows systemic discrimination: SC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 19:09 IST
Army's evaluation criteria for PC to women SSC officers shows systemic discrimination: SC

The evaluation criteria set by the Army for granting permanent commission (PC) to women SSC officers constituted “systemic discrimination” which has caused an economic and psychological harm and an “affront to their dignity”, the Supreme Court said on Thursday.

The apex court said the administrative requirement imposed by the Army authorities while considering the case of women Short Service Commission (SSC) officers for PC, of benchmarking them with the officers lowest in merit in the corresponding male batch, is “arbitrary and irrational”.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said this administrative requirement “shall not be enforced” while implementing the last year's verdict of the top court which had directed that women officers in the Army be granted PC.

“A superficial sense of equality is not in the true spirit of the Constitution and attempts to make equality only symbolic,” the bench said in its 137-page verdict which was delivered on a batch of pleas filed by 86 petitioners questioning the manner in which the last year verdict has been implemented.

“Based on the above analysis, we are of the view that the evaluation criteria set by the Army constituted systemic discrimination against the petitioners. The pattern of evaluation deployed by the Army, to implement the decision in Babita Puniya (last year verdict) disproportionately affects women,” the bench said.

It said this “disproportionate impact” is attributable to the “structural discrimination against women, by dint of which the facially neutral criteria of selective ACR evaluation and fulfilling the medical criteria to be in SHAPE-1 at a belated stage, to secure PC disproportionately impacts them vis-a-vis their male counterparts.” It said the pattern of evaluation, by excluding subsequent achievements of the petitioners and failing to account for the inherent patterns of discrimination that were produced as a consequence of casual grading and “skewed incentive structures”, has resulted in indirect and systemic discrimination. “This discrimination has caused an economic and psychological harm and an affront to their dignity,” the bench said.

It directed that all women officers, who have fulfilled the cut-off grade of 60 per cent in the Special No 5 Selection Board held in September last year, shall be entitled to grant of PC subject to their meeting medical criteria prescribed by the general instructions dated August 1, 2020 and receiving disciplinary and vigilance clearance.

It said that medical criteria stipulated in the general instructions shall be applied at the following points of time -- at the time of fifth year of service or at the time of tenth year of service, as the case may be.

“In case the officer has failed to meet the medical criterion for the grant of PC at any of these points in time, the WSSCO (Women SSC officer) will not be entitled to the grant of PC,” the bench said.

The top court clarified that a WSSCO, who was in the temporary low medical category (TLMC) in the fifth or tenth year of service and subsequently met the SHAPE-1 criterion after the one year period of stabilization, would also be eligible for grant of PC. The bench noted that SHAPE-1 has a “specific meaning” – ‘S’ donates the physiological features including cognitive function abnormalities, ‘H’ stands for hearing, ‘A’ for appendages, ‘P’ for physical capacity and ‘E’ for eye-sight.

“Other than officers who are ‘non-optees’, the cases of all WSSCOs, including the petitioners who have been rejected on medical grounds, shall be reconsidered within a period of one month and orders for the grant of PC shall in terms of the above directions be issued within a period of two months,” the bench said.

It said all consequential benefits including grant of time scale promotions shall necessarily follow as a result of directions contained in the last year verdict and the present judgment and steps to do so be completed within three months.

“In accordance with pre-existing policies of the respondents, the method of evaluation of ACRs (annual confidential reports) and the cut-off must be reviewed for future batches, in order to examine for a disproportionate impact on WSSCOs who became eligible for the grant of PC in the subsequent years of their service,” it said.

During the pendency of matter, the Centre's counsel had assured that all serving WSSCOs would be continued in service since the apex court was in “seisin of the proceedings”, it noted.

“There shall be a direction that this position shall continue until the above directions of the court are implemented and hence the serving WSSCOs shall be entitled to the payment of their salaries and to all other service benefits,” it said.

The bench also dealt with the issue related to one of the petitioners, Lt Col Navneet Lobana, who is pursuing an M.Tech degree course for which she has been deputed by the Army from July 30, 2020.

It noted that following the decision not to grant PC to her, the officer has been asked to refund the cost of the course which is approximately between Rs 8.5 to 10 lakh.

It directed that candidature of Lobana will be re-considered for grant of PC in terms of the court’s directions and in case, the officer is not granted PC, she will be allowed to complete her M.Tech degree course for which she has been enrolled at the College of Military Engineering, Pune and shall not be required to pay or reimburse any amount towards the course.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BSNL, MTNL to get spectrum for 5G services without participating in auction

The government will administratively allocate spectrum to telecom public sector units BSNL and MTNL for 5G and future services, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad informed Parliament on Thursday.He said allocation of spectrum to BSNL and MT...

Myanmar: UN expert calls for emergency summit, warns conditions ‘likely to get much worse’

In a statement on Thursday, Tom Andrews warned that the pace and scope of the international response to the military coup in the southeast Asian nation is falling short of what is required to head off a deepening crisis.Conditions in Myanma...

Expert panels leave for Uttarakhand's Raini to examine causes of last month's glacial disaster

Two expert teams set out for Raini village in Uttarakhands Chamoli district on Thursday to examine the causes and assess the effects of the February 7 flash floods that claimed scores of lives and caused large-scale damage to two hydropower...

UN emergency fund allocates $14 million for Rohingya refugees left homeless by massive fire

The blaze displaced more than 45,000 mostly Rohingya refugees originally from neighbouring Myanmar and destroyed the camps main hospital and other important health, nutrition and education centres. Eleven people are reported to have died in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021