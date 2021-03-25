Left Menu

Deaf and mute girl gang-raped in Pakistan’s Punjab province

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 25-03-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 19:13 IST
A 16-year-old deaf and mute girl was allegedly gang-raped by five persons who also filmed a video to extort money from her father in Pakistan’s Punjab province, according to a media report on Thursday.

The video of the differently-abled victim, who is the daughter of a security guard, went viral on social media platforms, the police said.

The Express Tribune reported that the five suspects sexually assaulted the girl over the past three months and filmed the crime to blackmail her father into giving them money.

District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Karar Hussain said that two suspects have been arrested.

According to Lodhran Station House Office city Raees Ali, the medical report of the victim confirmed rape.

A case was registered against the five persons on the complaint of the victim’s father.

The victim, who communicates through a sign language, told her parents that there were five unidentified men involved in the sexual assault, some of whom raped her repeatedly over the past three months.

The victim’s father claimed that he remained silent out of fear. However, after his daughter was filmed and blackmailed, he approached the police.

