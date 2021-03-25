Japan's Muji store operator says 'deeply concerned' about forced labour reports in China

Japan's Muji store operator says 'deeply concerned' about forced labour reports in ChinaReuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 19:28 IST
The Japanese operator of the Muji brand casual goods stores said on Thursday it was "deeply concerned" about reports of forced labour in the Xinjiang region of China.
Ryohin Keikaku Co said in a statement it had conducted an audit of factories in the region that supply its goods, saying it found no significant issues. The company said it was working to ensure compliance with EU and U.S. laws and regulations regarding human rights in Xinjiang.
