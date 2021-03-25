CBI arrests Enforcement Officer of EPFO for receiving Rs 4 lakh bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested an Enforcement Officer of EPFO posted in textile city of Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 4 lakh for settling the EPFO Act-related violations, officials said on Thursday. Loganayaki G, Enforcement Officer, EPFO (Employees Provident Fund Organisation), was arrested with Suresh of Raghavi Associates and Ramesh Babu for settling the EPFO violations against the company. During the trap operation, the CBI intercepted Suresh and Ramesh, who were coming out of Loganayaki's chamber after paying alleged bribe to her, they said.

''During the search, an unaccounted cash of Rs 4 lakh was recovered from the office chamber of the said Enforcement Officer (Inspector) of EPFO, Tirupppur. Searches were also conducted at five places in Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Chennai. A sum of Rs 6.10 lakh in cash was also recovered from the premises of the said Enforcement Officer,'' CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

''Apart from this, further searches led to the recovery of a sum of Rs 3 lakh (approximately) in cash from the chamber of another official and the matter is also being looked into,'' he said.

