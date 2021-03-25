Left Menu

New collector, police commissioner take charge

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 25-03-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 19:46 IST
New collector, police commissioner take charge

S Nagarajan on Thursday assumed charge as the District collector in place of K Rajamani, who was transferred as per the direction of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Similarly, S Davidson Devasirvatham took charge as the City police commissioner in place of Sumit Saran.

The ECI had directed the State government to transfer both Rajamani and Sumit Saran to non-election posts.

The DMK had lodged complaints against the officials for allegedly supporting the ruling AIADMK.

