New collector, police commissioner take charge

New collector, police commissioner take chargePTI | Coimbato | Updated: 25-03-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 19:46 IST
S Nagarajan on Thursday assumed charge as the District collector in place of K Rajamani, who was transferred as per the direction of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Similarly, S Davidson Devasirvatham took charge as the City police commissioner in place of Sumit Saran.
The ECI had directed the State government to transfer both Rajamani and Sumit Saran to non-election posts.
The DMK had lodged complaints against the officials for allegedly supporting the ruling AIADMK.
