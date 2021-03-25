Pb, Har DGPs meet to strategize on tackling organised crimes in the region

Police chiefs of Haryana and Punjab and senior police officials of Chandigarh on Thursday held a joint conference in Panchkula to evolve a strategy to tackle organised crimes in the region.

The conference was jointly presided over by Haryana Director General of Police Manoj Yadava and Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta and was also attended by senior functionaries of Chandigarh Police.

The top police officials of the two states and one Union territory emphasized upon creating an institutional mechanism to effectively coordinate for curbing organised crimes by creating a common database and sharing information about offenders on a real-time basis.

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana DGP Yadava said holding such coordination meetings would certainly help keep tabs on criminal activities of interstate gangs, detecting offences and sharing information on a real-time basis.

In a statement, Haryana police said DGP Yadava suggested a mechanism for sharing telephone numbers of police officials at all levels to achieve better coordination and to prevent and to detect inter-state crimes. He also pointed out how the use of social media platforms by dreaded gangsters and their hideouts in foreign countries pose a challenge in nabbing them.

Punjab DGP Gupta said, “We should create a system where any information on an organised crime could be shared immediately to nab such criminals.” He also expressed views on several possible areas for action in this direction. In the meeting, a lot of emphasis was laid on joint strategies for sharing real-time information to combat organized crime. This would go a long way in increasing the mutual coordination among the police force in the region, he said, adding on the basis of this strategy, an action plan would be prepared which would set out concrete measures to achieve these priorities.

The officers also discussed the activities of inter-state criminal gangs and exchanged their details.

