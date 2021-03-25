HC rejects plea to close state-run liquor shops till April 6

The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to close all TASMAC liquor shops till April 6, when Assembly elections will be held in the state, to enable voters choose the right candidate without the influence of alcohol.

The petitioner and similar minded persons can very well abstain themselves from consuming intoxicant materials to take the right decision, the first bench of the court said while dismissing the plea of advocate AP Sooriyaprakasam of Royapettah here.

Advertisement

A blanket direction cannot be issued in this regard, the bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said.

Liquor is sold through retail outlets of state-run Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC).

Single phase polling to 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu is scheduled on April 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)