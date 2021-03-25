Left Menu

UP honour killing: Mother, brother of 2 teenage sisters held

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 25-03-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 20:05 IST
UP honour killing: Mother, brother of 2 teenage sisters held

The two teenage sisters who were found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district under mysterious circumstances were allegedly murdered by their family members, police said on Thursday, in what appear to be a case of honour killing.

The girls' mother, one of their brothers and a brick-kiln owner have been arrested, while a search is on for two other family members, police said.

One of the teenagers, aged 17 and 19, was found dead in a field at Jasauli village in Bilaspur block, around 38 km south of Pilibhit city, while the other was found hanging from a tree on Tuesday morning, police had said.

On Monday, family members saw the elder sister talking to someone over the phone, following which she was beaten up by them, according to Superintendent of Police Jaiprakash Yadav.

At night, both the sisters were asked with whom the elder one was talking to and why, and from where they got the phone. When the two did not reply, the family members killed them in a fit of rage, Yadav said.

They felt that the elder sister's act could bring a bad name to the family as her marriage has already been fixed, the SP said.

The family members strangled the teenager to death. The younger sister fled, but was caught by her brother-in-law, following which she was also strangulated and hanged from a tree, according to the SP.

The elder sister's body was later dumped on the roadside, Yadav said.

The family had earlier told police that the two girls had gone out to attend to nature's call on Monday night, but did not return. The SP had suspected role of the family as they did not inform police after finding the dead body of the younger one.

The suspects were detained and they told police about the entire incident, an officer said.

''We have arrested victim's mother Kamla Devi and elder brother Ram Pratap, while younger brother Vijay and brother-in-law Anil are on the run,'' Yadav said.

The brick-kiln owner was also arrested as he did not inform police even after knowing everything, the officer said.

The family lives at Kasimpur village near a brickfield where the teenagers' father works as a labourer. PTI CORR ABN HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says it agreed with Russia to prevent violations in Syria

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday he and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu had agreed to work together to prevent violations of a ceasefire in northern Syria, adding that Russia would take measures of its own.In 2019...

Vaccine failings cast shadow over EU summit as third wave surges

European Union leaders met on Thursday to navigate a common path out of the COVID-19 pandemic as infections surge in many of their countries, seeking agreement on how to ramp up supplies of vaccines after a slow start to immunisations.With ...

Ukrainian authorities raid the office of pro-Russian politician's movement

Law enforcement agencies in Ukraine raided the office of a movement led by pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk on Thursday, on suspicion that its members were involved in actions that led to Russias annexation of Crimea in 2014. Member...

Bahrain says it has dealt with prison COVID-19 outbreak

Bahraini authorities on Thursday said a number of cases of coronavirus discovered in a prison earlier this week had been isolated and the individuals concerned were stable. On Tuesday the authority in charge of prisons said three cases had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021