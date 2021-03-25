Top foreign stories at 2000 hrs

FGN40 CHINA-INDIA-BORDER Chinese military says situation in eastern Ladakh ''eased distinctly'' but silent on further pullout of troops Beijing: The Chinese military on Thursday said the situation at eastern Ladakh has ''eased distinctly'' thanks to the joint efforts with India on the disengagement of troops from the Pangong Lake area but gave no indication about when the pull out will take place from the remaining areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). By K J M Varma FGN35 US-ADMIRAL-INDIA-LD RUSSIA India has longstanding relationship with Russia: American admiral Washington: India has had a longstanding relationship with Russia for security cooperation and for armaments and the Biden administration should encourage New Delhi to move away from Moscow rather than take the route of sanctions for the purchase of major defence equipment like the S-400 missile system, a top US admiral has told lawmakers. By Lalit K Jha FGN41 BANGLA-MODI Bangladesh redecorates two Hindu temples for Prime Minister Modi’s visit Dhaka: Bangladesh has redecorated two Hindu temples in the country's southwest ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit during which he will offer prayers there and attend the grand celebrations of the golden jubilee of the nation's independence and the birth centenary of ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. By Anisur Rahman FGN30 LANKA-INDIAN-LD FISHERMEN Sri Lanka Navy arrests 54 Indian fishermen, seizes 5 trawlers Colombo: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested at least 54 Indian fishermen and seized five trawlers for allegedly poaching in the country's territorial waters, an official statement said here on Thursday.

FGN10 US-CHICAGO COUNCIL-INDIA Chicago City Council votes against resolution critical of CAA, human rights situation in India Washington: The Chicago City Council, one of the most powerful city councils in the US after New York, has voted against a resolution critical of India's Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the human rights situation in the country. By Lalit K Jha FGN28 UK-EU-VACCINE UK, EU work towards ‘win-win’ solution for vaccine supply row London: The UK and European Union (EU) have issued a conciliatory joint statement, pledging to find a ''win-win” solution to a row over the supply of COVID-19 vaccines. By Aditi Khanna FGN19 US-BIDEN-HARRIS-LD IMMIGRATION Biden taps Harris to lead diplomatic effort to stem immigrant flow at southern border Washington: US President Joe Biden has put Vice-President Kamala Harris in charge of leading the diplomatic effort to address the root causes of migration from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras and to stem the recent surge of immigrants to America's southern border. By Lalit K Jha PTI IND IND

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)