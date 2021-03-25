Maha: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for cousin's murder

A court in Maharashtra's Latur district sentenced a man to life imprisonment for stabbing his cousin to death.

District and sessions judge R S Tiwari on Wednesday found Balajai Phulchand Sarge guilty of killing his cousin Tushar Arvind Sarge (25), sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

Advertisement

According to the prosecution, the accused suspected the victim of having an illicit relationship with his wife, and stabbed him with a sharp weapon in Kolewadi-Yellarwadi village of Ausa tehsil in December, 2019.

At least 10 witnesses were examined in the case, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)