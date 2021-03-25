Maha: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for cousin's murder

Maha: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for cousin's murderPTI | Latur | Updated: 25-03-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 20:07 IST
A court in Maharashtra's Latur district sentenced a man to life imprisonment for stabbing his cousin to death.
District and sessions judge R S Tiwari on Wednesday found Balajai Phulchand Sarge guilty of killing his cousin Tushar Arvind Sarge (25), sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.
According to the prosecution, the accused suspected the victim of having an illicit relationship with his wife, and stabbed him with a sharp weapon in Kolewadi-Yellarwadi village of Ausa tehsil in December, 2019.
At least 10 witnesses were examined in the case, it was stated.
