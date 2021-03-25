Left Menu

Turkey raises Uighur issue with Chinese minister amid protests

Turkey raised the issue of Uighur Muslims during talks with China's foreign minister in Ankara on Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, as hundreds of Uighurs protested against the treatment of their ethnic kin in China. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Cavusoglu and later President Tayyip Erdogan, as around 1,000 protesters gathered in Istanbul, chanting "Dictator China" and "Stop Uighur Genocide, Close the Camps".

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 20:14 IST
Turkey raises Uighur issue with Chinese minister amid protests

Turkey raised the issue of Uighur Muslims during talks with China's foreign minister in Ankara on Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, as hundreds of Uighurs protested against the treatment of their ethnic kin in China.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Cavusoglu and later President Tayyip Erdogan, as around 1,000 protesters gathered in Istanbul, chanting "Dictator China" and "Stop Uighur Genocide, Close the Camps". Some waved blue-and-white flags of the independence movement of East Turkestan, the name by which the movement refers to Xinjiang. "We are here to ask about our families. Why can't we get in touch with our families? Are they dead or alive? Where are they? Are they at camps or outside?" said Imam Hasan Ozturk, a Uighur protester.

China approved an extradition treaty with Turkey in December and with the deal awaiting ratification by Ankara's parliament, activists among some 40,000 Uighurs living in Turkey have stepped up efforts to highlight their plight, holding regular protests in Ankara and Istanbul. Cavusoglu, who has denied that the extradition accord would lead to Uighurs being sent back to China, said after meeting Wang he had conveyed "our sensitivity and thoughts on Uighur Turks", adding that Ankara and Beijing would enhance cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic and on vaccines.

Uighurs' worries have been fuelled by Ankara's dependence on China for COVID-19 vaccines, having received 15 million doses from Sinovac Biotech and ordered tens of millions more. This week, Turkey received 1.4 million doses of the vaccine developed by Germany's BioNTech, the first significant batch of non-Chinese vaccines. U.N. experts estimate at least a million Uighurs and other Muslims are held in detention centres in northwest China's Xinjiang. The United States said in January China has committed "genocide and crimes against humanity" by repressing Uighurs.

China denies accusations of abuses in Xinjiang, and has said the complexes it set up in the region provided vocational training to help stamp out Islamist extremism and separatism. A Chinese embassy spokesperson said last month that Uighurs who have been holding regular protests near China's diplomatic premises in Turkey in recent months were trying to deceive Turkish people and damage relations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says it agreed with Russia to prevent violations in Syria

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday he and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu had agreed to work together to prevent violations of a ceasefire in northern Syria, adding that Russia would take measures of its own.In 2019...

Vaccine failings cast shadow over EU summit as third wave surges

European Union leaders met on Thursday to navigate a common path out of the COVID-19 pandemic as infections surge in many of their countries, seeking agreement on how to ramp up supplies of vaccines after a slow start to immunisations.With ...

Ukrainian authorities raid the office of pro-Russian politician's movement

Law enforcement agencies in Ukraine raided the office of a movement led by pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk on Thursday, on suspicion that its members were involved in actions that led to Russias annexation of Crimea in 2014. Member...

Bahrain says it has dealt with prison COVID-19 outbreak

Bahraini authorities on Thursday said a number of cases of coronavirus discovered in a prison earlier this week had been isolated and the individuals concerned were stable. On Tuesday the authority in charge of prisons said three cases had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021