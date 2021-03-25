Left Menu

DRG jawan martyred in Naxal attack was set to marry on Apr 21

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 25-03-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 20:20 IST
DRG jawan martyred in Naxal attack was set to marry on Apr 21

The wedding invitation cards of Devkaran Dehari lie undistributed at his home in Chhattisgarh, his family and friends in numbing grief that the popular youth would never come back home.

Dehari, or Karan as he was fondly known, was among the five District Reserve Guard jawans who died in a Naxal blast in Maroda on Barsoor-Palli road in Narayanpur, some 222 kilometres from here, on Tuesday.

Dehari, who was driving the bus that got blown up, was supposed to get married on April 21.

''He had collected the cards from a printing shop in Narayanpur on March 21, and had come to my home for dinner. He had told me he would start distributing the wedding invites after returning from the operation,'' said Dehari's close friend and Narayanpur District Ayurved Officer Dr Satyendra Nag.

''He did not return, only his body came back wrapped in Tricolour. We are all shattered,'' he added.

Dehari's native Podgaon village in neighbouring Kanker district is in grief.

''Dehari and the woman he was to get married to, a native of Dhanora in Kondagaon district, knew each for eight to nine years. She had recently got a government job on contract basis and the entire family and people around were happy for the couple who seemed like a perfect match. Fate willed otherwise,'' he said.

Hemant Panigrahi, a former journalist with a television channel, said Dehari was a dear friend with whom he had several wonderful conversations on phone, even though chances to meet dimmed after he joined police and his work got hectic in restive regions of the state.

Panigrahi made the trip to Dehari's village from Raipur on Wednesday.

''Bastar will never forget his supreme sacrifice,'' he said of his departed friend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says it agreed with Russia to prevent violations in Syria

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday he and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu had agreed to work together to prevent violations of a ceasefire in northern Syria, adding that Russia would take measures of its own.In 2019...

Vaccine failings cast shadow over EU summit as third wave surges

European Union leaders met on Thursday to navigate a common path out of the COVID-19 pandemic as infections surge in many of their countries, seeking agreement on how to ramp up supplies of vaccines after a slow start to immunisations.With ...

Ukrainian authorities raid the office of pro-Russian politician's movement

Law enforcement agencies in Ukraine raided the office of a movement led by pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk on Thursday, on suspicion that its members were involved in actions that led to Russias annexation of Crimea in 2014. Member...

Bahrain says it has dealt with prison COVID-19 outbreak

Bahraini authorities on Thursday said a number of cases of coronavirus discovered in a prison earlier this week had been isolated and the individuals concerned were stable. On Tuesday the authority in charge of prisons said three cases had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021