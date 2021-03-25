3 Army soldiers killed, 5 injured as vehicle overturns & catches fire in Rajasthan

Three soldiers were killed and another five injured on Thursday when the Army vehicle they were travelling in overturned and caught fire in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district, police said.

They were on a night training task as part of a military exercise when the vehicle met with the accident, defence sources said.

Police said the incident occurred in Rajiyasar area in the early hours of Thursday.

''The Gypsy overturned and caught fire. Five injured soldiers managed to come out of the vehicle but three were trapped inside it and died,'' Station House Officer (SHO) Vikram Tiwari said.

The injured are being treated at the military hospital in Suratgarh. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former deputy CM Sachin Pilot, BJP state president Satish Poonia and others expressed grief over the incident.

''Saddened to learn of an accident in Suratgarh, Sri Ganganagar In which three army soldiers have lost lives and five are injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,'' Gehlot tweeted.

