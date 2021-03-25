Left Menu

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny says he is being prevented from sleeping, calls it torture

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-03-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 20:46 IST
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said in statement passed to his lawyers on Thursday that he was being prevented from sleeping by prison guards, a practice he likened to torture.

He also said he had asked prison authorities to let a civilian doctor visit him in jail because of serious pain he was experiencing, but said he had been refused.

One of his lawyers said earlier on Thursday that Navalny had been experiencing health problems for several weeks in jail.

