Left Menu

U.S., EU to intensify negotiations on privacy shield framework -statement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 20:50 IST
U.S., EU to intensify negotiations on privacy shield framework -statement

The United States and the European Commission have decided to intensify negotiations on an enhanced EU-U.S. privacy shield framework to comply with a July 2020 ruling by Europe's highest court that a transatlantic data transfer deal was invalid because of concerns about U.S. surveillance, the two sides said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"These negotiations underscore our shared commitment to privacy, data protection and the rule of law and our mutual recognition of the importance of transatlantic data flows to our respective citizens, economies, and societies," U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said in the statement released by the U.S. Commerce Department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Big Tech CEOs told 'time for self-regulation is over' by U.S. lawmakers

The chief executives of Facebook, Google and Twitter appeared before Congress on Thursday to answer questions about extremism and misinformation on their services in their first appearances since pro-Trump rioters assaulted the U.S. Capitol...

India, B'desh likely to ink at least 5 MoUs during PM Modi's visit: Foreign Minister

India and Bangladesh are expected to sign at least five Memorandums of Understanding MoUs during Prime Minister Narendra Modis two-day visit to the country to attend the celebrations of the golden jubilee of its independence and the birth c...

Soccer-Fenerbahce part ways with head coach Bulut

Turkeys Fenerbahce said on Thursday they had parted ways with head coach Erol Bulut by mutual agreement, and added that former midfielder and sporting director Emre Belozoglu was appointed as caretaker for the remainder of the season. Fener...

ZH ZH

ZH ZH...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021