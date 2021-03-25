Gangster, accomplice held after encounter with police in Delhi

An alleged gangster and his accomplice wanted in several cases were arrested after an encounter with police on Bhairon Marg in Central Delhi's Pragati Maidan area, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Rohit Choudhary, 35, was carrying a reward of Rs 3.5 lakh on his arrest while his accomplice, Parveen alias Titu, was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh, they said.

Advertisement

The two suffered injuries in their legs during the encounter and were taken to a hospital, police said. This was the first time that a Delhi Police woman officer was also a part of the encounter team, police claimed.

Both the accused are wanted in cases of the MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act), murder, attempt to murder and other cases of robbery as well, police said.

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch team got a tip-off that Choudhary and his accomplice would reach Bhairon Marg in a blue car, following which a trap was laid down at a parking there, a police officer said.

''Around 4.50 am, when police noticed the car coming from the Ring Road side, they tried to stop the vehicle by placing a barricade but the driver hit it and opened fire at the police team while trying to flee. The police team also opened fire in self-defence,'' said Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shibesh Singh.

During the cross-firing, a shot hit the bullet-proof jacket of ACP Pankaj. Another bullet fired by gangster and his associate hit the bullet-proof jacket of Sub-Inspector Priyanka, the officer said. Both the accused were shot in their legs and immediately taken to RML Hospital by a PCR van, he said. Total six rounds were fired during the exchange of fire in which four rounds were fired by police while two were fired by the accused, Singh added.

The team had been tracking the movements of the accused men for the last six months. But the accused were using fake identities to stay in different hotels at different locations. They used mobile phones and dongles to communicate with other gang members through internet calling applications, the police officer said.

Two pistols with eight live cartridges and two empty cartridges and a robbed car have been recovered from the spot, police said, adding that several fake identities, mobile phones and dongles were recovered. Chaudhary is the kingpin of his gang and is one of the top 10 wanted criminals of Delhi. He is also declared as a ''bad character'' of Fatehpur Beri police station, they said.

Two of the associates of the gang - Prabhat and Manish - were arrested by the Crime Branch earlier, police said, adding that presently there are nine cases registered against Choudhary and further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)