KIIFB hands over details of projects to IT dept

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 25-03-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 20:56 IST
The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) on Thursday handed over details of its projects to the Income Tax Department, days after a notice was served seeking details of the work done in the last five years.

The IT department had sought details from KIIFB on the contractors, projects implemented in the last five years, amount handed over to contractors and tax details, among others.

IT officials reached the KIIFB office in the afternoon and are still inspecting documents handed over by the KIIFB.

KIIFB was constituted by the Government of Kerala as a Body Corporate financial institution in Kerala to mobilise funds for infrastructure development from outside the state revenue.

State Finance Minister Thomas Isaac lashed out at the central agency and said IT officials reached to collect details after informing the media just to ''defame'' the KIIFB.

''We had earlier handed oversome details to the IT department.But later they asked for more details.They come to the office afterinforming the media, but sayit's not a raid, not a search.Then what isit? Their aim is to defame the KIIFB,'' Isaac told reporters.

A KIIFB officer, who spoke to the media, said the IT department soughtdetails on the constitution of the KIIFB and related materials and there was no abnormality in it.

KIIFB sources said details of projects were handed over to the department officials.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier this week claimed that the central agencies were trying to destroy the KIIFB which has changed the development prospects of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

