Israeli-owned ship hit by missile in Arabian Sea, Israeli media report

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-03-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 21:04 IST
A cargo ship owned by an Israeli company was hit by an Iranian missile in the Arabian Sea earlier on Thursday, Israel's Channel 12 news reported on its website.

The report said the ship, sailing from Tanzania to India, was damaged but able to continue its voyage.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials on the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

