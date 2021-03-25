Left Menu

CBI carries out searches at 100 locations across 11 states in separate bank fraud cases

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Thursday carried out nationwide searches at 100 locations in separate alleged bank fraud cases of over Rs 3,700 crore, officials said.The coordinated search operation was spread across 11 states and pertained to 30 FIRs related to bank fraud, they said.These searches are part of a special drive to book fraudsters on the complaints received from different nationalised banks in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 21:10 IST
CBI carries out searches at 100 locations across 11 states in separate bank fraud cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday carried out nationwide searches at 100 locations in separate alleged bank fraud cases of over Rs 3,700 crore, officials said.

The coordinated search operation was spread across 11 states and pertained to 30 FIRs related to bank fraud, they said.

''These searches are part of a special drive to book fraudsters on the complaints received from different nationalised banks in India. The complainant banks include Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, IDBI, Canara Bank, Indian Bank and Central Bank of India,'' CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

The searches were spread across Kanpur, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Noida, Gurgaon, Chennai, Thiruvarur, Vellore, Tiruppur, Bengaluru, Guntur, Hyderabad, Ballari, Vadodara, Kolkata, West Godavari, Surat, Mumbai, Bhopal, Nimadi, Tirupati Visakhapatnam, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Karnal, Jaipur and Sri Ganganagar.

''It may be stated that the CBI has been receiving a number of complaints from various banks alleging cheating, diversion of funds, submission of fake/forged documents by different defaulting firms while obtaining loans/credit facilities etc,'' Joshi said.

The CBI added it was receiving allegations that such firms have been turning defaulters, resulting in the loans becoming Non-Performing Assets (NPAs), thus causing heavy losses to the public sector banks.

''After scrutiny, the cases are registered by CBI. Thorough investigation is carried out in order to book the culprits, take them to face the law and endeavour to salvage public money,'' Joshi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The first think I learnt from McGrath was to be calm and composed: Prasidh

Glenn McGrath influenced him greatly during his stint at the MRF Pace Foundation and Indias latest fast bowler Prasidh Krishna on Thursday said the first thing he learned from the Australian great was to remain calm and composed.The Karnata...

PFRDA set to revise fee structure for pension fund managers from Apr

Regulator PFRDA is set to revise the fee structure for pension fund managers from the next fiscal so that they get better income and more players are attracted to the space, a top official said.The revenue structure for fund managers is pre...

Albania gets 192,000 doses of Chinese Sinovac vaccine

Albania on Thursday received 192,000 doses of the Chinese Sinovac coronavirus vaccine, the first batch of 1 million secured through a deal agreed in Turkey, local media reported. We have secured one million vaccines, Prime Minister Edi Rama...

Big Tech CEOs told 'time for self-regulation is over' by U.S. lawmakers

The chief executives of Facebook, Google and Twitter appeared before Congress on Thursday to answer questions about extremism and misinformation on their services in their first appearances since pro-Trump rioters assaulted the U.S. Capitol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021