Left Menu

Dawood 'lieutenant' Jabir Moti appeals against extradition from UK to US

Jabir Moti, described in court as a top lieutenant of underworld don Dawood Ibrahims D Company worldwide criminal network, has appealed in the High Court in London against his extradition to the US to face charges of drug trafficking, money laundering and blackmail.Moti, a Pakistani national, also known as Jabir Motiwala and Jabir Siddiq, remains behind bars at Wandsworth prison in south-west London and is contesting a Westminster Magistrates Court extradition order of District Judge John Zani from February last year, which had concluded that there are no bars to his extradition.

PTI | London | Updated: 25-03-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 21:18 IST
Dawood 'lieutenant' Jabir Moti appeals against extradition from UK to US

Jabir Moti, described in court as a ''top lieutenant'' of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s D Company worldwide criminal network, has appealed in the High Court in London against his extradition to the US to face charges of drug trafficking, money laundering and blackmail.

Moti, a Pakistani national, also known as Jabir Motiwala and Jabir Siddiq, remains behind bars at Wandsworth prison in south-west London and is contesting a Westminster Magistrates' Court extradition order of District Judge John Zani from February last year, which had concluded that there are no bars to his extradition. The US extradition request states that Moti reported directly to Dawood, who is a designated terrorist and wanted for the 1993 serial bombings in Mumbai.

''This is not a straightforward case,'' noted Lord Justice Jeremy Stuart-Smith and Justice Robert Jay on Thursday, at the conclusion of the High Court appeal hearing.

The judges have reserved their judgment, which is expected over the course of the next few weeks. They will consider the assertions made by Moti’s barrister, Edward Fitzgerald, that the accused faces a very real risk of an enhancement of charges to terrorism. The terror charge would put Moti at risk of being sentenced to life imprisonment without parole under US law, which his lawyer argued would be in breach of his human rights. He also argued that Moti’s clinical depression is such that it would be oppressive to extradite him, given his very high risk of suicide. The court heard that Moti, who faces serious financial difficulties, has said during mental assessments that he had ''lost all hope'' after the death of his mother.

John Hardy, appearing on behalf of the US government, pointed to diplomatic assurances from the American authorities and that there was “no instance” of such assurances being dishonoured.

Unlike the India-UK Extradition Treaty, the US-UK treaty involves a relatively simpler legal process for extradition as the requesting state is not required to establish an elaborate prima facie case against the accused before the British courts.

Besides money laundering, Moti faces extradition to the US on charges of extortion and conspiracy to import unlawful substances such as heroine after his arrest by Scotland Yard’s Extradition Unit in August 2018. District Judge Zani’s judgment in favour of extradition was handed down last year in two parts, one open to the public and the other partly closed and classified due to ''sensitive'' evidence presented in-camera to the court. It noted that according to information set out in the US extradition request, the 53-year-old is said to be an important member of an international criminal organisation called “D Company”, based in Pakistan, India and UAE. That organisation is said to have conducted criminal activities in the US, which include drug trafficking, money laundering and blackmail.

During closing arguments in the case in November 2019, the judge had sought clarity from the US authorities about the terror aspect of the case, due to references to Moti's links with D Company. ''There is an added element to this case in that there is a clear reference to this man’s (Moti) position, who is said to be a lieutenant of the man (Dawood) who is involved in the most horrendous crimes, including bombings in India,” Judge Zani had noted.

He later concluded that he was satisfied that the US authorities are well aware of Moti’s mental health issues and evidence received from them states that they remain confident that his needs will be adequately met and that appropriate medication will be provided.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The first think I learnt from McGrath was to be calm and composed: Prasidh

Glenn McGrath influenced him greatly during his stint at the MRF Pace Foundation and Indias latest fast bowler Prasidh Krishna on Thursday said the first thing he learned from the Australian great was to remain calm and composed.The Karnata...

PFRDA set to revise fee structure for pension fund managers from Apr

Regulator PFRDA is set to revise the fee structure for pension fund managers from the next fiscal so that they get better income and more players are attracted to the space, a top official said.The revenue structure for fund managers is pre...

Albania gets 192,000 doses of Chinese Sinovac vaccine

Albania on Thursday received 192,000 doses of the Chinese Sinovac coronavirus vaccine, the first batch of 1 million secured through a deal agreed in Turkey, local media reported. We have secured one million vaccines, Prime Minister Edi Rama...

Big Tech CEOs told 'time for self-regulation is over' by U.S. lawmakers

The chief executives of Facebook, Google and Twitter appeared before Congress on Thursday to answer questions about extremism and misinformation on their services in their first appearances since pro-Trump rioters assaulted the U.S. Capitol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021