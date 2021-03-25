U.N. chief Guterres urges N.Korea to renew diplomatic engagement

U.N. chief Guterres urges N.Korea to renew diplomatic engagementReuters | New York | Updated: 25-03-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 21:24 IST
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned by North Korea's missile launches and urged Pyongyang on Thursday "to renew its diplomatic engagement with the parties concerned and to work for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," a U.N. spokesman said.
