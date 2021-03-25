Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court widens ability to sue police for excessive force

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday expanded the ability of people to sue police for excessive force, ruling in favor of a New Mexico woman who filed a civil rights lawsuit after being shot by officers she had mistaken for carjackers. The 5-3 decision allowed the woman, Roxanne Torres, to pursue her lawsuit accusing New Mexico State Police officers Richard Williamson and Janice Madrid of violating the U.S. Constitution's Fourth Amendment ban on illegal searches and seizures even though she had not been immediately detained, or seized, in the incident.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 21:27 IST
U.S. Supreme Court widens ability to sue police for excessive force
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday expanded the ability of people to sue police for excessive force, ruling in favor of a New Mexico woman who filed a civil rights lawsuit after being shot by officers she had mistaken for carjackers.

The 5-3 decision allowed the woman, Roxanne Torres, to pursue her lawsuit accusing New Mexico State Police officers Richard Williamson and Janice Madrid of violating the U.S. Constitution's Fourth Amendment ban on illegal searches and seizures even though she had not been immediately detained, or seized, in the incident. The court determined that in order to sue for excessive force under the Fourth Amendment, it is not necessary for a plaintiff to have been physically seized by law enforcement.

"We hold that the application of physical force to the body of a person with intent to restrain is a seizure even if the person does not submit and is not subdued," conservative Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the ruling. Roberts was joined in the decision by the court's three liberals and one of his fellow conservatives, Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Three other conservatives justices dissented. The newest justice, conservative Amy Coney Barrett, did not participate because she had not yet joined the court when the case was argued in October.

In a dissenting opinion, conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch said a "seizure" under the Fourth Amendment has always been defined as "taking possession of someone or something," and he criticized the court's contrary conclusion. "That view is as mistaken as it is novel," Gorsuch wrote.

The case will now return to lower courts, where the officers could seek to have the lawsuit dismissed on other grounds including the legal doctrine called qualified immunity that protects police and other types of government officials from civil litigation in certain circumstances. In the 2014 incident, four officers arrived at an apartment complex in Albuquerque and approached Torres, who was sitting in a car. Torres said she fled when she saw people with guns approaching, thinking she was going to be carjacked. Madrid and Williamson fired 13 shots between them, hitting her twice in the back as she drove away in her car.

Torres continued driving but was arrested the next day after being treated in a hospital for her wounds. She was convicted of three criminal offenses, including fleeing from a law enforcement officer. After Torres sued in a federal court in New Mexico in 2016, the judge dismissed the case, saying there could be no excessive force claim because a "seizure" had not occurred. The Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reached the same conclusion in 2019, prompting Torres to appeal to the Supreme Court.

There is heightened public scrutiny of police conduct in the wake of protests in many cities last year against racism and police brutality. Rulings by the Supreme Court in other cases over police powers are due by the end of June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN-backed vaccine delivery program warns of supply delays

The UN-backed program to ship COVID-19 vaccines worldwide has announced supply delays for up to 90 million doses from an Indian manufacturer, in a major setback for the ambitious rollout aimed to help low- and middle-income countries fight ...

Thousands of Venezuelans flee to Colombia amid military operations

By Jhon Freddy Hinestroza ARAUQUITA MUNICIPALITY, Colombia, March 25 Reuters - T housands of Venezuelans have fled to Colombia from their homes in the border province of Apure amid military operations there, the Colombian government and som...

Nepal to increase vigilance at border amidst growing COVID-19 cases

Nepals Ministry of Health and Population on Thursday detected 120 new coronavirus cases, taking the countrys COVID-19 tally to 276,509.In the last 24 hours, 2,891 swab samples were collected, the ministry said, adding that there are current...

Commissionerate system of policing approved for Kanpur, Varanasi

The Yogi Adityanath government on Thursday approved the commissionerate system of policing in Kanpur and Varanasi which aims at giving more powers to the police. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister here...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021