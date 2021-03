Iceland resumes use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Iceland will resume the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine after suspending it on March 11 pending investigations into reports that it might be linked to blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated, the government said on Thursday.

A number of other European countries have also resumed use of the vaccine after the European Medicines Agency confirmed that it was safe to administer.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)