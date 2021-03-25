Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-03-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 21:29 IST
Gehlot condemns attack on CRPF personnel in J-K
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday condemned the attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.

Two CRPF personnel were killed and two jawans sustained injuries in the attack that took place in Lawaypora area on the outskirts of Srinagar.

''Condemn the terror attack on CRPF personnel in Lawaypora, J&K. Salute the martyrdom of personnel, who made the supreme sacrifice. Heartfelt condolences to bereaved family members,'' Gehlot tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

