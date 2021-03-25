Left Menu

SI becomes first woman cop to be part of encounter, nabs 2 gangsters: Delhi Police

Sub-Inspector Priyanka became the first woman personnel of Delhi Police to be a part of an encounter in central Delhi which led to the arrest of an alleged gangster and his associate, police claimed on Thursday. The police claimed that SI Priyanka was the first woman personnel of the force to be a part of an encounter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 21:52 IST
SI becomes first woman cop to be part of encounter, nabs 2 gangsters: Delhi Police

Sub-Inspector Priyanka became the first woman personnel of Delhi Police to be a part of an encounter in central Delhi which led to the arrest of an alleged gangster and his associate, police claimed on Thursday. The encounter took place at Pragati Maidan here and led to the arrest of Rohit Chaudhary (35), carrying a reward of Rs 3.5 lakh and his accomplice Parveen alias Titu, carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh, they said. Both suffered injuries in their legs during the encounter and were taken to the RML hospital from where they were discharged after treatment, they said. The police claimed that SI Priyanka was the first woman personnel of the force to be a part of an encounter. According to the police, during the cross-firing, a bullet hit the bullet-proof jacket of ACP Pankaj while another bullet fired by accused the bullet-proof jacket of Priyanka, the first Delhi Police woman personnel to be part of an encounter team, the officer said.

At a press conference, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shibesh Singh said the woman SI was an integral part of the team from the very beginning right. ''She played an important role and was part of the tracking team,'' he said. Priyanka joined the Delhi Police in 2008 and has been working in the Crime Branch for the past two years. Before joining the unit, she was posted in the district unit, a police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Northern Ireland leader tells UK govt to 'back off' on abortion

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster on Thursday called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government to back off in its attempts to bypass the devolved government and force the region to expand access to abortion.Johnsons mi...

Italy reports 460 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 23,696 new cases

MILAN, March 25 - Italy reported 460 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 460 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 23,696 from 21,267 the day before. Some 349,472 tests for COVI...

UN-backed vaccine delivery program warns of supply delays

The UN-backed program to ship COVID-19 vaccines worldwide has announced supply delays for up to 90 million doses from an Indian manufacturer, in a major setback for the ambitious rollout aimed to help low- and middle-income countries fight ...

Thousands of Venezuelans flee to Colombia amid military operations

By Jhon Freddy Hinestroza ARAUQUITA MUNICIPALITY, Colombia, March 25 Reuters - T housands of Venezuelans have fled to Colombia from their homes in the border province of Apure amid military operations there, the Colombian government and som...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021