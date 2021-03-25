Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 22:05 IST
NHRC serves notice to UP DGP over arrest of 10 people in alleged false case

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh director general of police over the arrest of 10 people in Etah district in an allegedly false case.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report, the NHRC observed that ''the contents of the report, if true, raise serious issue of violation of human rights''.

On February 4, two policemen got involved in a squabble at a 'dhaba' (eatery) over payment of bill for food they consumed.

''The policemen then falsely implicated and arrested 10 people, including the brother of the owner of the eatery and eight customers in an alleged encounter with them. The persons reportedly arrested by the police are presently lodged in the judicial custody,'' the NHRC said in a statement.

An FIR was registered on Wednesday against a head constable and other unnamed persons for implicating 10 people, including the dhabha owner, in false cases allegedly for demanding money for the food that was served to the policemen last month, officials said.

''The FIR has been registered against Head Constable Shailendra and others for implicating 10 persons, including customers, at a dhaba in several false cases when dhabha owner Pushpendra Yadav demanded money from the constable for the food that was served to them,'' a senior official said, citing the FIR.

Meanwhile, the SHO was suspended last week in a separate matter when a surprise inspection led to the discovery of 1,400 cartons of seized liquor missing from the strong room of the police station under his charge.

Kotwali Dehat police had earlier claimed that they raided the dhaba in Jasram village in the evening of February 4 after getting information that some criminals were planning to commit a robbery and they arrested 10 persons from the dhaba after an encounter, recovering country-made pistols, liquor and ganja from their possession.

The NHRC has asked for a report from the DGP in the matter within six weeks. ''The incident, apparently, is a classic example of failure of entire system of checks and balances. Hence, fair investigation is required to be conducted to know as to from where the policemen could manage to procure these items,'' it said.

As per the statement, the additional director general of police of Uttar Pradesh has asked the Etah senior superintendent of police to get an investigation conducted in a time-bound manner.

