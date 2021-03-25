Seven additional judges of Allahabad HC take oath

Chief Justice Govind Mathur on Thursday administered oath to seven new additional judges of the Allahabad High Court.

Those who took oath were justices Mohd Aslam, Anil Kumar Ojha, Sadhna Rani (Thakur), Naveen Srivastava, Syed Aftab Hussain Rizvi, Ajay Tyagi and Ajay Kumar Srivastava.

All these additional judges belong to the Higher Judicial Service (HJS). The oath was administered by the chief justice in his courtroom at 10 am while following COVID-19 norms. PTI CORR RAJ AAR AAR

