Israeli-owned ship damaged by Iranian missile in Arabian Sea, Israeli media report

A cargo ship owned by an Israeli company was damaged by an Iranian missile in the Arabian Sea earlier on Thursday, Israeli media reported.

According to a report by the Ynet news website, the ship, sailing from Tanzania to India under a Liberian flag, did not sustain serious damage and was able to continue its voyage. Channel 12 news said the ship is owned by XT Management, based in the port city of Haifa.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the incident or reach officials at the company for comment. Israeli government officials had no immediate comment. Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Iran for an explosion aboard an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman.

The vehicle-carrier MV Helios Ray was hit between the night of Feb 25 and morning of Feb. 26 by a blast above the water line that a U.S official said ripped holes in both sides of its hull. An Israeli official said limpet mines were used. Iran denied involvement at the time. "We strongly reject this accusation," said Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry in Tehran.

