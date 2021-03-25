Commissionerate system of policing approved for Kanpur, Varanasi

Commissionerate system of policing approved for Kanpur, VaranasiPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-03-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 22:16 IST
The Yogi Adityanath government on Thursday approved the commissionerate system of policing in Kanpur and Varanasi which aims at giving more powers to the police. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister here, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told PTI.
The state government had in January last year implemented the commissionerate system for Lucknow and Noida, and posted ADG-level officers as police commissioners.
The system gives more powers, including magisterial powers, to police officers and is aimed at better and effective policing.
