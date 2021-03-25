Left Menu

Thousands of Venezuelans flee to Colombia amid military operations

More than 3,200 people in 780 families make up the group, which began arriving in the Colombian municipality of Arauquita on Monday because of the military operations, Colombia's migration agency said in a statement on Wednesday. The border is currently closed due to COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 22:16 IST
Thousands of Venezuelans flee to Colombia amid military operations

By Jhon Freddy Hinestroza ARAUQUITA MUNICIPALITY, Colombia, March 25 (Reuters) - T housands of Venezuelans have fled to Colombia from their homes in the border province of Apure amid military operations there, the Colombian government and some of those displaced said.

Venezuela has said its military is fighting Colombian armed groups in rural areas and has its population's support. "When the bombs were falling I felt so nervous," said Niomar Diaz, 26, who arrived in Colombia by canoe. "In one house a grandfather died, an 8-year-old boy died, a 9-year-old girl and her mom. The situation was terrible."

Diaz said the Venezuelan military was abusive and his family and several neighbors chose to flee. Reuters could not independently verify his account of the deaths or the alleged abuse. More than 3,200 people in 780 families make up the group, which began arriving in the Colombian municipality of Arauquita on Monday because of the military operations, Colombia's migration agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The border is currently closed due to COVID-19. "The foreigners are in eight shelters in Arauquita municipality and the national government, the governor of Arauca and the international community are making efforts to provide them with assistance," the agency said.

Colombia's foreign ministry on Twitter this week expressed worry over the situation and urged the international community to contribute help for the displaced. Venezuela's foreign minister, Jorge Arreaza, rejected those comments in his own tweet late on Wednesday.

The operations have been conducted against illegal camps of Colombian armed groups to protect civilians, a statement shared by Arreaza said, and two Venezuelan soldiers have been killed. "Any attempt to violate the territorial integrity of Venezuela will have a forceful reaction," he said.

Colombia will increase military and police presence in the area, Defense Minister Diego Molano said on Twitter on Wednesday. Colombia's government has vehemently criticized what it characterizes as the Venezuelan government's protection of Colombian rebels and crime gangs. Venezuela has denied protecting such groups.

Colombia said last month it would grant 10-year protected status to some 1.7 million Venezuelans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Czechs open preliminary round in nuclear project, keep Russia in for now

The Czech Industry Ministry has decided to invite four bidders including Russia to pre-qualify for a tender to build a new nuclear power plant, but a final decision on who will be allowed to bid will be made after an October election, it sa...

Biden says the U.S. Senate should make it harder to use filibuster to block votes

President Joe Biden said on Thursday he believes the U.S. Senate should make it harder to use a parliamentary maneuver called the filibuster that requires 60 votes to advance most legislation, adding the procedure is being abused.At a news ...

UK records 63 deaths from COVID-19, 6,397 new cases

The United Kingdom recorded a slide in daily deaths to 63 on Thursday but another increase in new cases, to 6,397, official data showed.Daily death numbers have fallen sharply this month, along with daily hospital admission figures, but cas...

Biden says unlikely that U.S. troops will remain in Afghanistan next year

President Joe Biden on Thursday said it will be hard for the United States to meet the May 1 deadline to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan but said he did not think the U.S. soldiers would still be in the country next year.Speaking at h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021