Portugal extends COVID-19 emergency until mid-April

Portugal on Thursday extended a state of emergency for 15 days as its gradually eases strict lockdown measures imposed in mid-January to tackle what was then the world's worst coronavirus surge. The country started to relax the restrictions on March 15, reopening bookshops, kindergartens, pre-schools, primary schools and hair salons.

On Thursday, parliament approved the extension to mid-April of the state of emergency but, if the pandemic continues to ease, museums, restaurant terraces and markets will reopen before then. Under Portuguese law, a state of emergency is limited to 15 days but can be extended indefinitely in 15-day periods.

In January, the pandemic brought the country's fragile health service to its knees but daily case numbers have dropped sharply since then and stabilised over recent weeks. Ministers will meet on Friday to review the current plans to ease the lockdown.

In a measure agreed in mid-March, Portuguese residents will be banned from travelling between municipalities between Friday and April 5 to reduce risk of contagion during the traditionally busy Easter period. Portugal, a nation of just over 10 million, reported 423 new COVID-19 cases and the death toll rose by nine to 16,814.

The pandemic has crippled Portugal's economy, with gross domestic product shrinking 7.6% last year, its biggest slump since 1936.

