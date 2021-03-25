Dutch police close off parliament area after bomb threat

Dutch police on Thursday afternoon said parliamentary buildings and the surrounding area in The Hague had been closed off following a bomb threat.

Hague police said they were investigating the scene, without giving further details. Journalists on Twitter wrote that they had been told to leave the buildings, where they had been waiting for a news conference about the resumption of talks on forming a government following last week's national elections.

Those talks were put on hold earlier in the day when one chief negotiator unwittingly revealed a document with confidential information about the main parties' negotiation lines to a news photographer.

