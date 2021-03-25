Russia appoints Evgeny Lukyanov as ambassador to Belarus

Russia appoints Evgeny Lukyanov as ambassador to BelarusReuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-03-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 22:27 IST
Russia has appointed Evgeny Lukyanov as its ambassador to Belarus, a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin showed on Thursday.
A separate decree showed Putin had relieved Lukyanov of his post as ambassador to Latvia.
