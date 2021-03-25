Khajuri Khas assault: Main accused arrested

The main accused in the alleged assault of a man in northeast Delhi was arrested on Thursday, police said.

In a video widely shared on social media, Ajay Goswami was purportedly thrashing the man at Khajuri Khas and telling him to say ''Hindustan zindabaad'' and ''Pakistan murdabad''.

Goswami, a resident of Old Garhi Mendu village in Shahdara, was arrested and a case registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

The person who was recording the video has been identified as Deepak Baisala, who is on the run. Action will be taken against him, police said.

Goswami is an accused in the northeast Delhi communal violence last year, police had said, adding that the incident had no connection with the riot cases and it was one of theft and physical assault.

The victim has criminal background and was involved in murder and robbery cases, according to police. PTI NIT HMB

