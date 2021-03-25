Pfizer exec says EU export restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines would be a 'lose-lose' situation
European Union export restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines would result in a 'lose-lose' situation for everyone, including EU members, a Pfizer executive said, a day after the bloc tightened its oversight of shot deliveries beyond its borders. "Should it really come to export restrictions, that would be a 'lose-lose' situation for everyone, also for the members of the European Union."Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 25-03-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 22:44 IST
European Union export restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines would result in a 'lose-lose' situation for everyone, including EU members, a Pfizer executive said, a day after the bloc tightened its oversight of shot deliveries beyond its borders. "We have observed these recent developments with concern," Sabine Bruckner, Swiss country manager for Pfizer, said at a Swiss government press conference on Thursday.
"Our executive leadership has been in direct contact with the European Union. Our position has been laid out, we are very critical, we can't support it at all," she added. "Should it really come to export restrictions, that would be a 'lose-lose' situation for everyone, also for the members of the European Union."
