EC shunts out Trichy Collector, SP in poll-bound TN

EC shunts out Trichy Collector, SP in poll-bound TNPTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-03-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 22:56 IST
The Election Commission has shunted out the Collector, SP and sub-collector of Tiruchirappalli in poll-bound Tamil Nadu to non-poll assignments following the seizure of Rs one crore from the district.
The EC said the decision is based on the report of special observers.
In a letter to the state Chief Electoral Officer, the EC said the issue relates to ''seizure of Rs 1 crore in Tiruchirappalli''.
Based on a communication from the CEO, the EC said it has approved the transfer of P Rajan, district SP to a non- election post.
Similarly, the poll panel approved the transfer of collector S Sivarasu to a non-poll assignment.
It also transferred Nishant Krishna, sub collector, Srirangam in that district to a non-election post.
The EC approved posting of new officers in place of those shunted out, replacing Rajan with A Myilvaganan and Sivarasu with S Divyadharshini.
Elections to 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu are scheduled on April 6.
