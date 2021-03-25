EC shunts out Trichy Collector, SP in poll-bound TN

The Election Commission has shunted out the Collector, SP and sub-collector of Tiruchirappalli in poll-bound Tamil Nadu to non-poll assignments following the seizure of Rs one crore from the district.

The EC said the decision is based on the report of special observers.

In a letter to the state Chief Electoral Officer, the EC said the issue relates to ''seizure of Rs 1 crore in Tiruchirappalli''.

Based on a communication from the CEO, the EC said it has approved the transfer of P Rajan, district SP to a non- election post.

Similarly, the poll panel approved the transfer of collector S Sivarasu to a non-poll assignment.

It also transferred Nishant Krishna, sub collector, Srirangam in that district to a non-election post.

The EC approved posting of new officers in place of those shunted out, replacing Rajan with A Myilvaganan and Sivarasu with S Divyadharshini.

Elections to 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu are scheduled on April 6.

