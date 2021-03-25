Biden: Republicans must decide if they want to work together or divide country

Biden: Republicans must decide if they want to work together or divide countryReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 23:11 IST
President Joe Biden said Thursday Republicans must decide whether they want to work together or divide the country, and said he would move forward on his priorities and "take things as they come."
