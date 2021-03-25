Left Menu

Biden: Republicans must decide if they want to work together or divide country

President Joe Biden said Thursday Republicans must decide whether they want to work together or divide the country, and said he would move forward on his priorities and "take things as they come."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

