Woman, son held hostage at home by robbers in Ghaziabad; valuables worth Rs 2.5 lakh stolen

A trader's wife and son were held hostage by two robbers inside their home and valuables worth over Rs 2.5 lakh were stolen in Kavi Nagar area here, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday night when two robbers wearing helmets looted cash and valuable ornaments from electrical goods shop owner Parveen Singhal's house in Shastri Nagar Colony, City SP (1st) Nipun Agarwal told PTI.

The two unidentified assailants reached Singhal's home and pressed the doorbell. At the time, Singhal's wife Shalini and son Pranav (12) were at home while his daughter was away at a coaching centre and he was at the shop.

As she opened the door, the robbers pushed her inside and closed the gate. They held the two family members hostage inside a room, Agarwal added.

“I opposed them and tried to come out of my house. In the meantime, Pranav also resisted and hit them with a wiper. They immediately took him at knife point and threatened to kill my son in case we raised any alarm. They were asking for cash and ornaments but I didn't give them any information,'' Shalini told the police. ''The robbers carried out a thorough search in the house. When they could not find anything, they used force and stuck an adhesive tape on the lips of my son. I opened the almirah and they decamped with Rs 2.5 lakh cash and jewellery,'' she said.

While the robbers were leaving the house, they also snatched her mobile phone and fled the place with the CCTV camera that had recorded footage.

Singhal tried to call his wife from his shop but her phone remained switched off. As his daughter was away, he contacted his neighbour who reached there and freed them from the house. Singhal rushed home and informed the police about the incident.

Police teams are working on the case with CCTV footage from outside the house being obtained, the SP added.

