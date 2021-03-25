Left Menu

Woman, son held hostage at home by robbers in Ghaziabad; valuables worth Rs 2.5 lakh stolen

A traders wife and son were held hostage by two robbers inside their home and valuables worth over Rs 2.5 lakh were stolen in Kavi Nagar area here, police said on Thursday.The incident happened on Wednesday night when two robbers wearing helmets looted cash and valuable ornaments from electrical goods shop owner Parveen Singhals house in Shastri Nagar Colony, City SP 1st Nipun Agarwal told PTI.The two unidentified assailants reached Singhals home and pressed the doorbell.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 25-03-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 23:15 IST
Woman, son held hostage at home by robbers in Ghaziabad; valuables worth Rs 2.5 lakh stolen

A trader's wife and son were held hostage by two robbers inside their home and valuables worth over Rs 2.5 lakh were stolen in Kavi Nagar area here, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday night when two robbers wearing helmets looted cash and valuable ornaments from electrical goods shop owner Parveen Singhal's house in Shastri Nagar Colony, City SP (1st) Nipun Agarwal told PTI.

The two unidentified assailants reached Singhal's home and pressed the doorbell. At the time, Singhal's wife Shalini and son Pranav (12) were at home while his daughter was away at a coaching centre and he was at the shop.

As she opened the door, the robbers pushed her inside and closed the gate. They held the two family members hostage inside a room, Agarwal added.

“I opposed them and tried to come out of my house. In the meantime, Pranav also resisted and hit them with a wiper. They immediately took him at knife point and threatened to kill my son in case we raised any alarm. They were asking for cash and ornaments but I didn't give them any information,'' Shalini told the police. ''The robbers carried out a thorough search in the house. When they could not find anything, they used force and stuck an adhesive tape on the lips of my son. I opened the almirah and they decamped with Rs 2.5 lakh cash and jewellery,'' she said.

While the robbers were leaving the house, they also snatched her mobile phone and fled the place with the CCTV camera that had recorded footage.

Singhal tried to call his wife from his shop but her phone remained switched off. As his daughter was away, he contacted his neighbour who reached there and freed them from the house. Singhal rushed home and informed the police about the incident.

Police teams are working on the case with CCTV footage from outside the house being obtained, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Czechs open preliminary round in nuclear project, keep Russia in for now

The Czech Industry Ministry has decided to invite four bidders including Russia to pre-qualify for a tender to build a new nuclear power plant, but a final decision on who will be allowed to bid will be made after an October election, it sa...

Biden says the U.S. Senate should make it harder to use filibuster to block votes

President Joe Biden said on Thursday he believes the U.S. Senate should make it harder to use a parliamentary maneuver called the filibuster that requires 60 votes to advance most legislation, adding the procedure is being abused.At a news ...

UK records 63 deaths from COVID-19, 6,397 new cases

The United Kingdom recorded a slide in daily deaths to 63 on Thursday but another increase in new cases, to 6,397, official data showed.Daily death numbers have fallen sharply this month, along with daily hospital admission figures, but cas...

Biden says unlikely that U.S. troops will remain in Afghanistan next year

President Joe Biden on Thursday said it will be hard for the United States to meet the May 1 deadline to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan but said he did not think the U.S. soldiers would still be in the country next year.Speaking at h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021