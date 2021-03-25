Commissionerate system of policing approved for Kanpur, Varanasi

The Yogi Adityanath government on Thursday approved the commissionerate system of policing in Kanpur and Varanasi which aims at giving magisterial powers to the police. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister here, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told PTI.

The state government had in January last year implemented the commissionerate system for Lucknow and Noida, and posted ADG-level officers as police commissioners.

The system gives more powers, including magisterial powers, to police officers and is aimed at better and effective policing. In Kanpur commissionerate, there will be 34 police stations, while Kanpur (outer) will have 11 police stations.

In Varanasi commissionerate there will be 18 police stations including one each for women and tourists, while Varanasi (rural) will have 10 police station, officials said. In this system, police commissioners will have executive magisterial powers as defined in Section 58 and Chapter 8 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and Chapter 10 (maintaining public order and peace).

Besides, they will have legal rights of the UP Control of Goondas Act,1970 (Uttar Pradesh Adhiniyam No. 8 of 1971), Poisons Act 1919, Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, Police (Incitement to disaffection) Act, 1922, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, Explosives Act, 1884, Prisons Act, 1894, Officials Secrets Act, 1923, Foreigners Act, 1946, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Police Act, 1861, UP Fire Prevention Service Act, 1944, UP Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Act, 2005, UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986.

