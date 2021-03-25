Police transit camp comes up in J-K's Patnitop

Police transit camp comes up in J-K's PatnitopPTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-03-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 23:31 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Thursday inaugurated a officers transit camp at the Patnitop health resort on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.
Speaking to media persons, the DGP said the camp was built as Jammu and Kashmir Police did not have a transit accommodation facility for its officers in Patnitop.
Replying to a query on the Amarnath yatra, the DGP said all necessary measures are being implemented and Jammu and Kashmir Police will be ready well in time for the yatra.
The DGP, accompanied by senior officers, inspected the rooms and accommodation at the camp and passed directions with regard to security and amenities.
During the interaction, the police chief directed officers to give optimum focus on management of traffic on the national highway.
He directed them to strengthen checkpoints and use technology to keep a check on crimes along the highway and its periphery.
