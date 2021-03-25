Biden says unlikely that U.S. troops will remain in Afghanistan next year

Biden says unlikely that U.S. troops will remain in Afghanistan next yearReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 23:39 IST
President Joe Biden on Thursday said it will be hard for the United States to meet the May 1 deadline to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan but said he did not think the U.S. soldiers would still be in the country next year.
Speaking at his first formal press conference in the White House as the President, Biden was asked if it was possible there would be U.S troops in Afghanistan next year. He said: "I can't picture, that being the case."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
