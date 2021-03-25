Left Menu

Israeli-owned ship hit by missile in suspected Iranian attack -Israeli official

Israeli government officials had no official comment. Maritime security company Dryad Global said it suspected, though could not confirm, that the vessel involved in the alleged attack was the container ship MT LORI.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-03-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 23:48 IST
Israeli-owned ship hit by missile in suspected Iranian attack -Israeli official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A cargo ship owned by an Israeli company was damaged by a missile in the Arabian Sea on Thursday in what was suspected to be an Iranian attack, an Israeli security official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the ship was on its way from Tanzania to India and was able to continue its voyage after the attack. The official did not provide further details.

According to Israel's Ynet news website, the ship sailing under a Liberian flag did not sustain serious damage and Channel 12 news reported the ship is owned by XT Management, based in the port city of Haifa. Reuters could not reach officials at the company for comment. Israeli government officials had no official comment.

Maritime security company Dryad Global said it suspected, though could not confirm, that the vessel involved in the alleged attack was the container ship MT LORI. It said the ship, while en route to the Indian port Mundra from Dar Es Salaam, came to a full stop and drifted for about three hours, before continuing its journey at about its original speed.

It comes about a month after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Iran for an explosion aboard an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman. The vehicle-carrier MV Helios Ray was hit between the night of Feb. 25 and morning of Feb. 26 by a blast above the water line that a U.S. official said ripped holes in both sides of its hull. An Israeli official said limpet mines were used.

Iran denied involvement at the time. "We strongly reject this accusation," said Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry in Tehran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As Mexico's coronavirus death toll surpasses 200,000, residents brace for holiday spike

Mexicos coronavirus death toll topped 200,000 on Thursday, making it only the third country in the world to hit the grim milestone, as a vaccination campaign struggling to pick up pace and upcoming holidays fuel fears of a third wave of inf...

Bharat Bandh: Odisha declares closure of educational institutes

The Odisha government on Thursday declared the closure of all educational institutions across the state on March 26 in view of the nationwide Bharat Bandh call given by farmers unions protesting against the Centres farm laws.The Congress an...

UK extends emergency coronavirus powers by 6 months

British lawmakers agreed Thursday to prolong coronavirus emergency measures for six months, allowing the Conservative government to keep its unprecedented powers to restrict U.K. citizens everyday lives.The House of Commons voted to extend ...

Biden vows to stop 'sick' Republican voting rights restrictions

President Joe Biden said on Thursday he is convinced he will be able to stop voting rights restrictions, which he called un-American, as Republicans across the country seek to impose such limits following the 2020 election. Biden said he wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021