Family members of tractor driver stage dharna with his body in Rajasthan

The family members of a tractor driver staged a dharna with his body in Rajasthan's Karauli district on Thursday, officials said. The incident occurred near Shyampur village on Tuesday evening when Vijay Singh Gurjar was driving a tractor carrying mined sand and a police team tried to stop him. The police said that instead of stopping, he increased his speed and lost control of the vehicle, leading to his death, but his family alleged that he was stopped and thrashed by the police following which he died. The police said post-mortem of the body could not be conducted because of the dharna.

Gurjar's family members staged a dharna at Shyampur Mod with his body. They demanded action against the policemen involved, a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for his kin.

Meanwhile, opposition BJP attacked the state government over the incident and demanded an inquiry in the matter. BJP state president Satish Poonia wrote a letter to the chief minister over the law and order situation in the state. He demanded an impartial probe into the case and action against the guilty police officials. Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje also demanded an inquiry into the matter.

