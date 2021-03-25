Left Menu

Murder case probe: Cal HC asks Chhatradhar Mahato to appear before NIA officer thrice a week

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-03-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 23:55 IST
Murder case probe: Cal HC asks Chhatradhar Mahato to appear before NIA officer thrice a week

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed Chhatradhar Mahato, the former leader of Maoist-backed People's Committee Against Police Atrocities (PCAPA), to appear at the NIA office here thrice a week for alleged involvement in a murder case.

On a plea by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for custodial interrogation of Mahato, a division bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee ruled that the accused appear before the investigating officer at the task force's Salt Lake office at 11 am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The bench further said that if there is any breach of its direction, the NIA can bring it to the notice of a lower court, which, if it deems fit, will thereupon record it and permit the agency to take him into custody.

The matter will be heard again at the high court on April 20, the bench directed.

The NIA had moved an appeal before the high court challenging a special court order restraining the agency from arresting Mahato in connection with the murder of a local CPI (M) leader in 2009 at Lalgarh in the Jangalmahal region, which was then a hotbed of Maoist activities.

The agency had moved the agency's special court seeking orders for custodial interrogation of Mahato.

Mahato had failed to appear before the special NIA court on a number of occasions citing various reasons.

After several such failures, the special court had on November 18 ordered Mahato to appear before it exactly a month later, while directing that the NIA would not arrest him in the meantime.

The NIA has accused Mahato under various sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, apart from waging war against the country.

Mahato was released from prison in 2020 after having served a 10-year sentence in connection with an abortive bid on the life of then West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee in 2008, and several other cases of bombing and landmine blasts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As Mexico's coronavirus death toll surpasses 200,000, residents brace for holiday spike

Mexicos coronavirus death toll topped 200,000 on Thursday, making it only the third country in the world to hit the grim milestone, as a vaccination campaign struggling to pick up pace and upcoming holidays fuel fears of a third wave of inf...

Bharat Bandh: Odisha declares closure of educational institutes

The Odisha government on Thursday declared the closure of all educational institutions across the state on March 26 in view of the nationwide Bharat Bandh call given by farmers unions protesting against the Centres farm laws.The Congress an...

UK extends emergency coronavirus powers by 6 months

British lawmakers agreed Thursday to prolong coronavirus emergency measures for six months, allowing the Conservative government to keep its unprecedented powers to restrict U.K. citizens everyday lives.The House of Commons voted to extend ...

Biden vows to stop 'sick' Republican voting rights restrictions

President Joe Biden said on Thursday he is convinced he will be able to stop voting rights restrictions, which he called un-American, as Republicans across the country seek to impose such limits following the 2020 election. Biden said he wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021