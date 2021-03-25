Biden says successful gun control measures are a matter of timing

Biden says successful gun control measures are a matter of timingReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 23:59 IST
President Joe Biden said on Thursday that successful gun control measures are a matter of timing, after two mass shootings in a week that rattled the country.
Last week, he urged Congress to swiftly pass gun control laws and said he may take action on his own to stop mass violence.
