Left Menu

Biden says unlikely U.S. troops will still be in Afghanistan next year

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said it will be hard to meet a May 1 deadline to withdraw the last U.S. troops from Afghanistan, but said he did not think they would still be there next year. Speaking at the first formal White House news conference of his presidency, Biden was asked whether it was possible there would be U.S troops in Afghanistan next year.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 23:59 IST
Biden says unlikely U.S. troops will still be in Afghanistan next year
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said it will be hard to meet a May 1 deadline to withdraw the last U.S. troops from Afghanistan, but said he did not think they would still be there next year.

Speaking at the first formal White House news conference of his presidency, Biden was asked whether it was possible there would be U.S troops in Afghanistan next year. "I can't picture, that being the case," he responded. His comments come amid a push by the United States to build international pressure to kickstart stalled peace talks between the Taliban and a delegation that includes officials of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's government before the May 1 deadline.

The deadline was set in a February 2020 deal struck with the Taliban under former President Donald Trump for a phased withdrawal of U.S. troops from America's longest war. Biden noted that Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been in Europe meeting with U.S. allies that have troops in Afghanistan and "if we leave, we are going to do so in a safe and orderly way."

"The question is how and in what circumstances do we meet that agreement that was made by President Trump to leave under a deal that looks like it's not being able to be worked out to begin with," Biden said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As Mexico's coronavirus death toll surpasses 200,000, residents brace for holiday spike

Mexicos coronavirus death toll topped 200,000 on Thursday, making it only the third country in the world to hit the grim milestone, as a vaccination campaign struggling to pick up pace and upcoming holidays fuel fears of a third wave of inf...

Bharat Bandh: Odisha declares closure of educational institutes

The Odisha government on Thursday declared the closure of all educational institutions across the state on March 26 in view of the nationwide Bharat Bandh call given by farmers unions protesting against the Centres farm laws.The Congress an...

UK extends emergency coronavirus powers by 6 months

British lawmakers agreed Thursday to prolong coronavirus emergency measures for six months, allowing the Conservative government to keep its unprecedented powers to restrict U.K. citizens everyday lives.The House of Commons voted to extend ...

Biden vows to stop 'sick' Republican voting rights restrictions

President Joe Biden said on Thursday he is convinced he will be able to stop voting rights restrictions, which he called un-American, as Republicans across the country seek to impose such limits following the 2020 election. Biden said he wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021