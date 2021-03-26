Left Menu

Men forced to rape family members in Ethiopia's Tigray, says U.N.

More than 500 rape cases have been reported to five clinics in Ethiopia's Tigray region, the United Nations said on Thursday, warning that due to stigma and a lack of health services the actual numbers were likely to be much higher. "Women say they have been raped by armed actors, they also told stories of gang rape, rape in front of family members and men being forced to rape their own family members under the threat of violence," Wafaa Said, deputy U.N. aid coordinator in Ethiopia, said in a briefing to U.N. member states in New York.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 00:04 IST
Men forced to rape family members in Ethiopia's Tigray, says U.N.

More than 500 rape cases have been reported to five clinics in Ethiopia's Tigray region, the United Nations said on Thursday, warning that due to stigma and a lack of health services the actual numbers were likely to be much higher.

"Women say they have been raped by armed actors, they also told stories of gang rape, rape in front of family members and men being forced to rape their own family members under the threat of violence," Wafaa Said, deputy U.N. aid coordinator in Ethiopia, said in a briefing to U.N. member states in New York. She said at least 516 rape cases had been reported by five medical facilities in Mekelle, Adigrat, Wukro, Shire and Axum.

"Given the fact that most health facilities are not functioning and also the stigma associated with rape, it is projected that actual numbers are much higher," she added. A dozen top U.N. officials on Monday called for a stop to indiscriminate and targeted attacks against civilians in Tigray, particularly calling out reports of rape and "other horrific forms of sexual violence."

Fighting in Tigray broke out in November between government troops and the region's former ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has also said troops from neighboring Eritrea were in the region. Redwan Hussein, spokesman for the government's emergency task force on Tigray, Billene Seyoum, spokeswoman for the prime minister, Mulu Nega, head of Tigray's interim administration, Eritrea's Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed and Eritrea's Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel did not respond to calls and messages requesting comment on the U.N. remarks on Thursday.

The violence in Tigray has killed thousands of people and forced hundreds of thousands from their homes in the mountainous region of about 5 million. "Most of the internally displaced people left with nothing more than the clothes they were wearing. They are generally traumatized and tell stories of the difficult journey they took in search of safety. Some reported walking for two weeks and some as far as 500km," Said said on Thursday.

"Of the people who traveled with them, some were reportedly killed particularly youngsters, people were reportedly beaten, women were subject to rape, some were pregnant and delivered on the way losing their babies," she said. The United Nations has raised concerns about atrocities, while U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has described acts carried out as ethnic cleansing. Ethiopia rejected Blinken's allegation.

This week, Abiy acknowledged for the first time that atrocities such as rape had been committed and said any soldiers committing crimes would be punished. Dozens of witnesses in Tigray have told Reuters that Eritrean soldiers routinely killed civilians, gang-raped and tortured women and looted households and crops. Eritrea has not responded to queries on reports of atrocities. (Additional reporting by Addis Ababa newsroom; Editing by David Gregorio)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As Mexico's coronavirus death toll surpasses 200,000, residents brace for holiday spike

Mexicos coronavirus death toll topped 200,000 on Thursday, making it only the third country in the world to hit the grim milestone, as a vaccination campaign struggling to pick up pace and upcoming holidays fuel fears of a third wave of inf...

Bharat Bandh: Odisha declares closure of educational institutes

The Odisha government on Thursday declared the closure of all educational institutions across the state on March 26 in view of the nationwide Bharat Bandh call given by farmers unions protesting against the Centres farm laws.The Congress an...

UK extends emergency coronavirus powers by 6 months

British lawmakers agreed Thursday to prolong coronavirus emergency measures for six months, allowing the Conservative government to keep its unprecedented powers to restrict U.K. citizens everyday lives.The House of Commons voted to extend ...

Biden vows to stop 'sick' Republican voting rights restrictions

President Joe Biden said on Thursday he is convinced he will be able to stop voting rights restrictions, which he called un-American, as Republicans across the country seek to impose such limits following the 2020 election. Biden said he wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021